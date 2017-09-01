Justin Bieber Becomes the Second Person in History to Hit 100 Million Twitter Followers

100 million Beliebers can't be wrong!

A sizable congratulations are in order for Justin Bieber. On Thursday, the 23-year-old pop star joined a very exclusive club of Twitter users with 100 million or more followers. Seriously, it's a club with just one other member: Katy Perry.

With 100 million Beliebers behind him, Bieber is now second only to Perry, who crossed the 100 million mark back in June, and currently holds court over 103 million loyal fans on the popular social media platform.

Twitter congratulated the "Sorry" singer, and even gave him his own hashtag emoji for the occasion. "In each other's company since Tweet number one," the site tweeted with a subtle reference to one of his most recent songs. "Congratulations @justinbieber on #100MBeliebers"

Taylor Swift's 85.5 million followers currently put her in third place behind the Biebs, while Rihanna (76.9 million) and Lady Gaga (69.5 million) round out the fourth and fifth spots, respectively.