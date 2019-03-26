All Charges Against Jussie Smollett Have Been Dropped

In a shocking turn of events, all charges against Empire star Jussie Smollett have been dropped.

The 36-year-old was arrested on Feb. 20 for fabricating reports of the alleged hate crime committed against him in late January. Smollett was indicted on 16 counts of disorderly conduct.

The actor pleaded not guilty, and on Tuesday, March 26, he was cleared of all charges. Smollett’s attorneys Tina Glandian and Patricia Brown Holmes released a statement shortly after the ruling, writing, "Today, all criminal charges against Jussie Smollett were dropped and his record has been wiped clean of the filing of this tragic complaint against him. Jussie was attacked by two people he was unable to identify on January 29th. He was a victim who was vilified and made to appear as a perpetrator as a result of false and inappropriate remarks made to the public causing an inappropriate rush to judgment."

“Jussie and many others were hurt by these unfair and unwarranted actions,” they continued. “This entire situation is a reminder that there should never be an attempt to prove a case in the court of public opinion. That is wrong. It is a reminder that a victim, in this case Jussie, deserves dignity and respect. Dismissal of charges against the victim in this case was the only just result.”

“Jussie is relieved to have this situation behind him and is very much looking forward to getting back to focusing on his family, friends and career."

BREAKING: Charges to be dropped and record wiped clean in the case involving embattled “Empire” actor Jussie Smollet, Jussie Smollett’s attorneys confirm. https://t.co/FKZXOYi35O pic.twitter.com/6iVeCkrIy8 — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 26, 2019

In a press conference broadcast on CNN, Smollett assured viewers that "not for a moment was [his battle] in vain," insisting, "I've been truthful and consistent since day 1."

Since Smollett was indicted, the actor was cut from the two remaining episodes of Empire’s fifth season. It’s unclear whether he’ll be reinstated following the ruling.