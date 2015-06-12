This A Cappella Cover of the Jurassic Park Theme Song Will Blow You Away

Ahead of Jurassic World's theater debut today, YouTube's The Warp Zone and vocalist Peter Hollens teamed up for this unforgettable rendition of the Jurassic Park theme song. [USA Today]

Here are more must-clicks to visit during your lunch break:

1. This should be fun: Conan O'Brien will host the Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2 panel at Comic-Con. [Entertainment Weekly]

2. NBA Player Stephen Curry's daughter slam dunks a victory kiss on her dad after his Game 4 win. [SB Nation]

3. Congratulations are in order for Justified's Natalie Zea. The actress is pregnant with her first child. [People]

4. A 15-year-old boy aims for an "A+" in science after he discovers a Jupiter-sized planet in our galaxy. [Economic Times]

5. Attention, ladies and gentlemen: Matthew Vaughn revealed that a Kingsman 2 is in the making. [Yahoo]