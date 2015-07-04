My Essence Fest: June Ambrose Beats the New Orleans Heat with These Fashion and Makeup Tips

It’s a balmy 92 degrees with 50 percent humidity in New Orleans at the 21st annual Essence festival, but that's not stopping fashionistas from parading through the streets wearing bold and colorful sundresses, shredded denim short-shorts, clingy crochet dresses, and fabulous high heels. So who better than uber stylist and social media maven June Ambrose to chat about what to wear in the Big Easy.

Street Style Site Seeing: The visual conversation reminds me of how women wore clothes in the 1960s. The women in New Orleans love flowy dresses, straw hats, lots of ethnic prints and head wraps.

What did you pack? All colors and prints! My suitcase is like a sea of color. Everything is vibrant with lots of beading and texture. There are kaftans, palazzo pants, harem pants, things that were off my skin so it can breathe. This makes me feel young.

RELATED: Try Essence Magazine's Beauty Matchmaker

Hot makeup tricks: A matte primer is a must have for New Orleans. I love a dewy face. I have oily skin so I use a good mattifier before I put on before my foundation. I want to look fresh and airy, I don’t want to look to heavy and beat – it’s too muggy. I want to look a little bit dewy and flush. A little cheek stain is nice.

The eyes have it: I focus on the eye so that it distracts you from everything else. I love taking my darker contour powder and using that on my lid. I like creating depth with darker shades on my eyes to create deepness. It’s a very daytime smoky created with a darker palette of pressed powder. That’s my secret.

RELATED: Kelly Rowland Poses for Essence Magazine with Her Son