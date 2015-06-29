14 Fourth of July Tableware Accessories That Are Chic, Disposable, and Compostable

At long last, Fourth of July weekend is upon us, and there's no better way to enjoy the warm weather than with a star-spangled picnic. Unsure how to set the table for your imminent outdoor cookout? We scoured the market for these fancy and compostable party goods that are durable enough to get you through the day and night—no dishwashing required.

RELATED: Impress Everyone with These Red, White, and Blueberry Ice Pops at Your Fourth of July Party