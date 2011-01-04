Julie Chaiken on Relaunching Chaiken and Capone

Relaunch alert! Chaiken and Capone, a label known for its tailored pants, is coming back. So, why now? Call it good timing. “As denim’s dominance over the market has begun to fade, I found this the perfect time to come in with the perfect pant,” designer Julie Chaiken (inset) told us when we caught up with her today. Chaiken, who bought out partner Pamela Capone in 1998 and had stopped using the name Chaiken and Capone, will relaunch the label with Bermuda shorts, blazers, skirts, dresses and pants (left). “The line has grown and evolved, but it is generally still speaking to the same customer,” she said. “And I have expanded the scope of the design to fit a bit of a broader audience.” That means you can expect to see some of her classics, only reworked with new fits, both tight and loose. Check out the revived Chaiken and Capone when it hits Barney's Co-op and Cusp stores next month.

