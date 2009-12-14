Julie Bowen is a Mini Social-ite

You're never too young to shop a sample sale! Modern Family star and real life mom of three (all boys under the age of three) Julie Bowen recently made time to host a holiday shopping event with theminisocial.com, an online members-only boutique offering designer clothing and accessories for kids and moms at up to 60% off. The Mini Social founders Dominique MacPherson and Melinda Marinack also use their venture to help a number of worthy children's charities, and a portion of the profits from the holiday event benefited the Los Angeles-based Baby2Baby organization. Become a member of theminisocial.com for your chance to shop the sales while giving back to kids in need.

—Bronwyn Barnes