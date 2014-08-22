Julie Bowen On Her Hot Hervé Léger Dress That "Only ’80s Supermodels Could Wear"

Julie Bowen is looking good. The star came out for the 5th annual Audi Celebration of Emmys Week in one of her best looks yet—a vibrant orange Hervé Léger frock. Bowen paired the body-hugging dress (which featured silver grommets along the sides and neckline) with matching Giuseppe Zanotti metallic heeled sandals and a mirrored clutch.

"That was always a dress style that only '80s supermodels could wear—Hervé Léger bandage dresses—and I couldn’t," Bowen tells InStyle.com "I was like, 'F— it, this could be the last time I ever go to all these parties or have the good fortune of being nominated for an Emmy. I’m wearing Hervé Léger. Yes I am!'"

Bowen, who is nominated in the Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series category for her role on Modern Family as the hilarious mother-of-three Claire Dunphy, certainly had a lot to celebrate at the event. Other attendees included Bowen's Modern Family co-star Sarah Hyland, along with Zoe Saldana, Michelle Dockery, Jessica Paré, and Padma Lakshmi.

--Reporting by Scott Huver