Julie Andrews Is Set to Direct a Production of My Fair Lady

Julie Andrews is getting back to her My Fair Lady roots: The beloved actress, who originated the role of Eliza Doolittle on Broadway in 1956, will direct a production of the musical for Opera Australia. [BBC News]

1. Grab a tissue, because the summer's celebrity breakups aren't over: After 40 years Miss Piggy and Kermit the Frog have called it quits. [The Washington Post]

2. Congrats to Idris Alba! He's the first man to ever grace the cover of Maxim magazine. [Maxim]

3. Netflix agrees that new moms and dads deserve a break. That's why they've announced a paid "unlimited" leave benefit for their employees. [Wired]

4. An animator who worked on Disney's The Lion King created this breathtaking new painting in memory of Cecil the lion. [People]

5. This cool tool tells you what film was No. 1 on your birthday and lets you watch its trailer. (Get ready for an epic Throwback Thursday!) [Independent]