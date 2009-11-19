Julianne Moore's V-Day Art Contest

Last February, Save the Children Ambassador Julianne Moore helped kids in need through the sale of Valentine's Day cards created by famous children's illustrators (a card inspired by the actress's own Freckleface Strawberry book series was designed by artist LeUyen Pham). For 2010, Moore and Save the Children are inviting kids to enter their own designs in a Valentine's Day art contest. The five winning cards will go on sale in January and the kid artists behind each will get the chance to help Moore spread the word about child poverty. "I hope this helps educate kids about poverty here at home and inspires them to unite and take action," Moore says of her labor of love.

—Bronwyn Barnes