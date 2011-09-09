Julianne Moore's New Fall Hair Color!

Julianne Moore is welcoming the fall season with a rich autumnal hair color. The actress darkened her signature ginger look with a deep brown hue featuring hints of red, debuting the look at a Reeve Foundation event in New York this week. Are you planning to darken your 'do for fall like Julianne? Let us know in the comments.

Plus, see more hair makeovers in the gallery!

MORE:

• Fall Haircut Ideas You'll Love!

• Try on Julianne Moore's Hairstyle

• Katy Perry’s Lavender Hair

• Feel Beautiful at Any Age