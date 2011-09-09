Julianne Moore's New Fall Hair Color!

Sep 09, 2011 @ 9:15 am

Julianne Moore is welcoming the fall season with a rich autumnal hair color. The actress darkened her signature ginger look with a deep brown hue featuring hints of red, debuting the look at a Reeve Foundation event in New York this week. Are you planning to darken your 'do for fall like Julianne? Let us know in the comments.

