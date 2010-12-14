Julianne Moore for Tom Ford, Doonan's Quirky Holiday Ideas, and More!

1. More photos from Tom Ford's secret fashion show leaked and they're fabulous (like Julianne Moore strutting on the runway!). [High Snobette]

2. Simon Doonan of Barneys New York and his quirky holiday decorating tips will make any Scrooge crack a smile. [Slate]

3. Congrats to our January cover girl Gwyneth Paltrow, who received the 2,427th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame yesterday. [E! Online]

4. Cher accessorized her outfit for the London premiere of Burlesque with a fiery orange wig. [Coco Perez]

5. For every purchase of the Airwalk Hope Shoe through February, Payless will donate a pair of shoes to a child in need. [Glamour]

6. The largest H&M ever is being built in Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas. Of course, Vegas. [Grazia Daily]