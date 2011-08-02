Julianne Moore for Talbots: New Photos!

Julianne Moore is staying on as the face of Talbots for fall—making it her second season since taking over for Linda Evangelista—and here is a peek at her new campaign. For the temperate season, the 50-year-old actress (and InStyle cover girl) models the retailer's newest trench coats and suiting separates, looking both youthful and fresh. “She is a classic beauty who is an extraordinary actress, mother, author and a true modern woman,” Michael Smaldone, chief creative officer for Talbots, said of Moore. Click through to see another picture from the star's fall campaign.

Courtesy of Talbots

