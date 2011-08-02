Julianne Moore for Talbots: New Photos!

Sharon Clott Kanter
Aug 02, 2011

Julianne Moore is staying on as the face of Talbots for fall—making it her second season since taking over for Linda Evangelista—and here is a peek at her new campaign. For the temperate season, the 50-year-old actress (and InStyle cover girl) models the retailer's newest trench coats and suiting separates, looking both youthful and fresh. “She is a classic beauty who is an extraordinary actress, mother, author and a true modern woman,” Michael Smaldone, chief creative officer for Talbots, said of Moore. Click through to see another picture from the star's fall campaign.

