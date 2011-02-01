Julianne Moore for Talbots: First Look!

Julianne Moore is the new face for Talbots’ spring campaign, taking over for supermodel Linda Evangelista, who posed for the brand last fall. Today, Moore’s new Talbots campaign launched—check out an exclusive image (shown). “Julianne Moore was a very natural choice for us because she is a woman who is in her 40s, and is strong and confident,” said Michael Smaldone, chief creative officer for Talbots. And the actress is a fan of the brand; she left the photo shoot with belted suede shorts ($199), shown here, and a cardigan. (Also pictured: Parisienne burlap jacket, $89.) “She commented several times that it wasn’t the Talbots she knew or remembered,” Smaldone told us of working with Moore on set. “Of course, Talbots still stands for classic American sportswear, but now there are things that she would wear.” Tell us: Where is your favorite place to shop for sportswear?

MORE:• Julianne Moore Nude With Lions for Bulgari• Katie Holmes for Ann Taylor!