Julianne Moore Once Cut Her Way Out of a Balenciaga Dress Thanks to InStyle Awards Stylist of the Year Leslie Fremar 

You’d think a star as glamorous as Julianne Moore would never have trouble slipping in and out of a designer frock, but as it turns out, the beloved Oscar-winning star is human, too.

On Monday, Moore dazzled her way into L.A.’s Getty Center for the 2016 InStyle Awards, where she was on hand to present stylist Leslie Fremar, her go-to fashion guru for over a decade, with the Stylist of the Year Award. “We have known each other through four kids—two for me and two for her—, two houses that were mine, two apartments, and a house that were hers, one of which I decorated and her boyfriend hated,” she told the A-list fashion crowd as she dished on their 12-year-long relationship.

Additionally, the beauty quipped on their close ties, explaining just how hard Fremar works, and why she’s so deserving of the honor. “Because of Leslie, I always feel confident, and cool, and myself,” she said, adding, “She has been my partner and collaborator, my cheerleader and supporter, the first to text me to tell me that I look beautiful.”

RELATED VIDEO: Julianne Moore's Top 5 Best Looks of 2016

So just how closely do they collaborate? Moore provided a hilarious anecdote from the Golden Globes, where Fremar was thankfully there to rip off a hard-to-peel design. “She’s the kind of person who will put you in a Balenciaga dress for the Globes, but who will also get up at 2 o’clock in the morning, after the night is finished, when she is pregnant, and you can’t get out of the dress, to cut you out of it. What I have in Leslie is a friend.”

PHOTOS: See All of the Celebrity Looks from the 2016 InStyle Awards Red Carpet

A friend indeed.