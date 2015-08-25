Julianne Moore Petitions to Change the Name of Her High School

Julianne Moore has teamed up with film producer and former classmate Bruce Cohen to launch a change.org petition to rename J.E.B. Stuart High School, their alma mater in Fairfax County, Va.

The institution is named after Confederate General J.E.B. Stuart; instead Moore and Cohen would like to see Thurgood Marshall, the nation's first African-American Supreme Court justice, to have the honor of being the school's namesake.

The Oscar winners explained their stance on the petition's webpage. "When our school was founded in 1959, it was named after Stuart, a Confederate general, to protest the 1954 Brown vs. the Board of Education ruling that ended the segregation of public schools," they write. "Today, this school is attended by a diverse group of students who should not have to attend a school that bears the name of a man who fought to keep African Americans enslaved."

Moore shared additional details of her view with the Washington Post stating, "We name our buildings, monuments and parks after exalted and heroic individuals as a way to honor them, and inspire ourselves to do better and reach for more in our own lives. It is reprehensible to me that in this day and age a school should carry and celebrate the name of a person who fought for the enslavement of other human beings. I think the students of this school deserve better than that moniker."

With signatures from more than 29,000 people, the petition is close to reaching its goal of 35,000 signatures. Head to change.org for more information or to support Moore and Cohen's cause.

