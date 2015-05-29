Cue the Aww's! Julianne Moore's Latest Freckleface Strawberry Book Hits Stands  

Aside from her superb acting chops, Julianne Moore is also an accomplished children’s book author. She writes an adorable series about a little girl with red hair called Freckleface Strawberry. Based on her childhood, the stories tackle every day conundrums like dealing with bullies and finding best friends.

With three stories already published, she has two more coming out next month, Freckleface Strawberry: Backpacks! and Freckleface Strawberry: Lunch, or What’s That?, both which touch on healthy eating. To promote Freckleface Strawberry's new adventures, she headed to the Javits Center in New York City for BookExpo America 2015. Dressed in a navy neck-tie shirtdress, she sat on a panel with fellow author Amy Cuddy to speak about the new books in her series, as well as sign copies for adoring fans young and old.

While getting your hands on a signed copy might be difficult, you can pre-order Freckleface Strawberry: Backpacks! and Freckleface Strawberry: Lunch, or What’s That? on amazon.com. Both will be availalbe starting June 23, 2015.

