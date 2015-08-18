The 6 Beauty Products Julianne Moore Can't Live Without

Yes, she's genetically blessed. But Academy Award winner and L'Oréal spokeswoman Julianne Moore reveals that even she has a couple of beauty tricks up her sleeve. We sat down with the star for InStyle's September issue, available on newsstands and digital download now, where we also discovered the six beauty products she can't live without. Pick up the issue for our full Q&A, and keep scrolling to shop her beauty must-haves.

L’Oreal Paris Age Perfect Cell Renewal Day Cream SPF 15

"Sun protection is key for me. I use this day cream because it has SPF but doesn't feel sticky or heavy ($22; ulta.com)."

Kiehl’s Original Musk Eau De Toilette Spray

"I've worn this scent forever. It smells really clean, and I've never gotten sick of it ($27; nordstrom.com)."

Yves Saint Laurent Touche Éclat No. 2

"This concealer blends nicely and gives the best coverage. I mix the two lightest shades and it makes the perfect color for my complexion ($42; sephora.com)."

Tweezerman Folding I-Lashcomb

"I like to use an eyelash comb after I put on mascara. It's great for separation ($12; ulta.com)."

L’Oreal Paris Age Perfect Cell Renewal Facial Oil

"I layer this oil with my face cream for extra moisture. It soaks right in and never feels greasy ($20; ulta.com)."

Altoids Original Peppermint

"My kids make fun of me because I always have dental floss and Altoids with me. I'm a very good flosser, you know. And the mints keep me fresh ($4 for 2 tins; drugstore.com)."

