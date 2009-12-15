Julianne Moore For Bulgari, Victoria and Marc Design Fur

Courtesy of Olsen Boye; jen S. Mortensen; INFPhoto; Pascal Le Segretain/Getty; Courtesy of Chanel; Landov
InStyle Staff
Dec 15, 2009 @ 2:15 pm

LUNCHTIME LINKS!

1. Get a first look at the Olsen twins' Olsenboye line for JCPenney. [NylonMag.com]

2. Tom Binns created whimsical jewels inspired by Tim Burton's Alice in Wonderland. [NYTimes.com]

3. Are Victoria Beckham and Marc Jacobs collaborating on a fur collection? [ElleUK.com]

4. Julianne Moore is the new face of Bulgari. [PeopleStyleWatch.com]

5. Eek! Women consume 7 lbs. of lipstick in our lifetime! [HuffingtonPost.com]

6. Zac Posen's Target collection features a printed gown, a tuxedo and a convertible prom dress! [Racked.com]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!