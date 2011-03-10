Julianne Moore and Sarah Palin: Do You See the Resemblance?

Julianne Moore, our current March cover girl, booked her next big role: Playing Sarah Palin in HBO's new original movie Game Change, the LA Times reports. The movie is based on the best-selling book by the same name that follows the ups and downs of Senator John McCain's 2008 presidential campaign. So, was Moore the perfect Palin pick? Can you see the resemblance? Check out the transformations of Julianne Moore and Sarah Palin to get a closer look.

