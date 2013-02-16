Julianne Hough's Shoes Are This Week's Top Pin!

courtesy
Randy Miller
Feb 16, 2013 @ 11:00 am

Want to walk in Julianne Hough's shoes? Our Pinterest fans sure do! When we posted the Safe Haven actress's cap-toe flats she designed in partnership with Sole Society, you made them the week's top pin by sharing them more than any other picture. Vote for these sweet T-straps, then let us know what else you're obsessing over at pinterest.com/instylemag by repinning, liking, or commenting on any of our 69 stylish boards—or by clicking the link below.

