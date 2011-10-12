Julianne Hough's Return to Dancing With the Stars: Watch the Video!

Adam Taylor/ABC
Caitlin Petreycik
Oct 12, 2011 @ 4:10 pm

Julianne Hough made a triumphant return to Dancing With the Stars last night! The dancer-turned-actress hit the floor to perform two numbers—one promoting her new movie Footloose with co-star Kenny Wormald (Blake Shelton provided the live soundtrack), and another with bro/dance pro Derek Hough. Watch the clip of Julianne and Kenny’s slow-to-signature shimmy moves above, complete with a quick costume change and emotional finale.

Plus! Click "More" to see Julianne perform with Derek! Footloose premieres this Friday.

