Julianne Hough's Return to Dancing With the Stars: Watch the Video!

Julianne Hough made a triumphant return to Dancing With the Stars last night! The dancer-turned-actress hit the floor to perform two numbers—one promoting her new movie Footloose with co-star Kenny Wormald (Blake Shelton provided the live soundtrack), and another with bro/dance pro Derek Hough. Watch the clip of Julianne and Kenny’s slow-to-signature shimmy moves above, complete with a quick costume change and emotional finale.

Plus! Click "More" to see Julianne perform with Derek! Footloose premieres this Friday.

