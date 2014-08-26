Julianne Hough's Photo Diary: See Her Get Ready for the 2014 Emmy Awards

She went for a rich blue hue at Sunday night's Video Music Awards, and at Monday night's Emmys, she opted for a lot less color--and knocked it out of the park once again! Julianne Hough was a vision in white on the red carpet, and InStyle got the exclusive photos of her getting ready for the red carpet.

The star, who recently announced she'll be swapping her dancing shoes for a permanent position on the judging panel of Dancing with the Stars, wore a DSquared2 white bustier evening dress from the Spring/Summer 2014 collection, which she paired with Casadei white suede pumps with signature “Blade” heel.

In the photo diary below, stylist Anita Patrickson shares snippets from the day as she helped prep Hough for the show. From an early morning spent in hair and makeup, to lacing up the corset on her dress, get all the details on how she got ready.

1. Glam Squad ArrivesHairstylist Riawna Capri prepped Hough's locks, while Makeup artist Spencer Barnes transformed her look.

2. Lacing up the Dress "Who doesn’t love a corset!" says Patrickson. "So glam and sexy! This dress is all business in the front and party in the back!"

3. Jewels, Galore"Emeralds by Chopard! So grace Kelly!" says Patrickson of the gems.

4. More Ice, Ice, Baby"We fell in love with this single strand diamond necklace," says Patrickson. "So timeless and classic."

5. Ready for the Red Carpet!Hough and Patrickson pose for one final photo together before Hough headed to the show. And that's a wrap!

