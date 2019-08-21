Julianne Hough Goes Platinum for Fall 

Image zoom Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Refreshing your hair for the upcoming season doesn't always have to be a major change. Case in point: Julianne Hough, who's switched her look up for fall by simply taking her blonde hair a few shades lighter.

Over the years the actress has experimented with a number of hair colors including copper, golden blonde, and most recently a buttery blonde shade. This time, the dancer and actress stuck to her blonde roots, opting for an icy platinum shade. For her new color, Hough paid a visit to celebrity hairstylist Riawna Capri, co-founder of Nine Zero One Salon.

Over the weekend, the actress shared her new hair on Instagram, simply captioning the post "Happy Day."

Capri tells Refinery29 that while Hough's hair looks white all over, the icy shade was actually achieved by keeping the palest tones around the face for a dramatic effect. "We took Julianne brighter — but not by much — a little goes a long way on her," Capri told the publication. "We focused the lightening around her face with sparkles throughout, while working off her natural root color."

Along with effortlessly wavy, chin-length bob, Hough's platinum hair is a perfectly on-trend, fresh look for fall.