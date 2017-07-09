Julianne Hough Tied the Knot with NHL Player Brooks Laich

What a beautiful weekend for a wedding!

On Saturday, dancer and actress Julianne Hough married professional hockey player Brooks Laich in a stunning outdoor wedding in Idaho. The Dancing With The Stars judge and her NHL beau have been together since 2014, and they got engaged in August 2015.

According to People, 200 friends and family members attended the couple's outdoor nuptials, which were held in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. The bride's brother, Derek Hough, was one of the groomsmen and her bestie Nina Dobrev was there, too. Hough's two dogs, Lexi and Harley, served as the ring bearers for their owner's special day—too cute!

For the ceremony, the 29-year-old dancer wore a custom-designed strapless Marchesa gown, as well as jewelry from Lorraine Schwartz. Her hair was pulled back into a sleek updo and topped with a flowing veil. Laich looked as handsome as ever in a black Brooks Brothers tuxedo. See the first pics of the married couple here!

Hough looked simply gorgeous for her big day, and it sounds like she was on cloud nine, too: "I don't think I ever really necessarily dreamed about my wedding as a kid," she told People. "But I know I will always cherish and remember it for the rest of my life."

Congrats to the new Mr. and Mrs. Laich!