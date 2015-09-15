Julianne Hough's Hair, Makeup & Wardrobe Team Reveal How to Get Her Red-Carpet Look

It’s been a big week for Julianne Hough. After dazzling in a sunset-colored beaded Jenny Packham gown at this weekend’s Creative Arts Emmys (where she took home her first Emmy for Outstanding Choreography) and continuing to celebrate her August engagement to fiancé Brooks Laich, the Dancing with the Stars judge kicked-off the 21st season of the show on Monday night in Hollywood at the star-studded premiere—and we’ve got all the details on her stunning look.

“I love how sexy and fitted this gown is and yet it still feels glamorous and sophisticated,” Hough told InStyle. “Plus, any dress that allows me to wear a diamond necklace like this one is a winner in my books!”

How did she get the look? It began with choosing the Christian Siriano dress. "We wanted to start off the season with a bang,” said her stylist Anita Patrickson. “Julianne and I love using color for Dancing with the Stars, and the minute we came across this gorgeous emerald green gown we knew it was the premiere dress. We added a gorgeous diamond necklace and diamond studs [both by Pasquale Bruni] for a timeless and elegant feel." Shoes by Giuseppe Zanotti completed the look.

Next up was creating a dreamy makeup look to complement the dress. “Julianne nearly floated in on a cloud after her weekend Emmy win with her brother Derek coupled with tonight’s premiere of Dancing with the Stars,” said her makeup artist, Spencer Barnes. “I wanted to be sure Julianne’s skin was radiant and glowing for this premiere night. My secret was to hydrate her arms & décolletage with Body Perfection Gel ($48, perfektbeauty.com) mixed with Liquid Gold ($29, perfektbeauty.com)—both by Perfekt Beauty. It gave her a candlelit radiance coupled with an instant water-resistant, transfer-resistant tan."

And last but certainly not least was her bouncy, sexy half-up hairstyle, created by Riawna Capri. “We love creating unique hairstyles together, but for Jules’s first look of this season, we wanted things to be effortless and simple. She just wore it down at the Creative Arts Emmys so we figured we would put it half up. As I was creating the back and simply crossed two pieces over top each other, I knew that's what I wanted, but I just had to figure out how to not let the bobby pins show! It took me a minute and a few tries to figure it out, but when I did, we all loved it! Let's just say there is a lot of teasing, Unite Expanda Dust ($29, unitehair.com) and Oribe Superfine Strong Hair Spray ($37, oribe.com)!"

