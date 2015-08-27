Julianne Hough Finally Shows Off Her Gorgeous Engagement Ring

Ever since becoming engaged to her now-fiancé Brooks Laich less than two weeks ago, Julianne Hough has kept her engagement ring under wraps—until now. The Dancing With the Stars beauty finally revealed her enormous ring in a friend's Instagram photo, and it is absolutely gorgeous.
Hough and BFFs Nina Dobrev, Lauren Paul, Zelda Williams, Nikki Lee, and Riawna Capri attended the Taylor Swift concert in Los Angeles on Wednesday night, and Capri took to her Instagram to share a photo of the gaggle of gal pals en route to the concert. In the photo, we see them smiling happily for the camera, their faces decorated with glitter and paint, and one very shiny oval-cut diamond on Hough's left ring finger (below).
But that wasn't the only pic the girls shared from that night. Keep reading to see all their fun-filled photos from Swift's concert:
