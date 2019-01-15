Julianne Hough Discusses the "Frustrating" Way Endometriosis Has Affected Her Sex Life

Julianne Hough has spoken at length about her struggle with Endometriosis, a gynecological condition that leaves one in 10 women suffering through chronic pelvic pain, excruciating periods, and often painful sex.

The Dancing with the Stars alum and actress began experiencing symptoms when she was 15 years old but didn’t learn what was wrong with her until years later. "It was an emotional trauma," Hough tells Women’s Health about receiving her diagnosis. "At the time, I felt very lonely and like nobody understood me. I had no idea that [so many women] had endometriosis."

Hough, 30, who wed Canadian ice hockey player Brooks Laich the summer before last, admits that her condition has affected her sex life.

Image zoom JB Lacroix/Getty Images

"It can definitely cut things short," Julianne said of her diagnosis. "Sometimes we're in the middle and I’m just like 'AH, stop!'"

"It can be really frustrating," she continued, noting that Brooks is understanding and considerate of what she’s going through. "He only wants to love on me and make me feel good. There’s so much intimacy without actually having sex. There are some cool things we’ve learned and it’s literally been awesome."

There is a silver lining, however. Julianne’s health problems have allowed her to see her body in a new light and feel a new sense of respect for all it does. "My body is very precious to me, I didn’t think of it that way before," she explained. "If I don’t feel like working out that day, then I don’t do it. If I want to sleep in, then I will."

RELATED: Julianne Hough On Treating Her Endometriosis — And Why Women Should Never Downplay Pain

Hough is one of several celebrities (including Lena Dunham, Padma Lakshmi, Halsey, and Susan Sarandon) who’ve made their struggles with Endometriosis public. As a spokesperson for SpeakEndo, Hough hopes to further awareness for the disorder.