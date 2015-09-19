Julianne Hough on Choosing a Wedding Dress: "My Style Is All Over the Place!"

Fresh off the premiere of the 21st season of Dancing with The Stars, Julianne Hough took a break from her judging duties and jumped into bridal mode when she stopped by Hallmark Signature's New York Fashion Week pop-up shop. Newly engaged to fiance Brooks Laich, Hough caught up with InStyle and shared just how far she's gotten with her wedding planning. "I haven't even picked a venue yet, and until I do that, I can't choose a dress," she explained. "I really want a dress that goes well with the vibe of the place. I need to nail down the location in order to choose because my style is all over the place. I love 1950's glam, but then I also really like lace and those are two very different looks." We hear you, Julianne! Dress aside, she browsed the brand's signature greeting cards at the pop-up, which is open to the public through Saturday, September 19. "Little thoughtful greetings have taken on a whole new meaning for me since I got engaged," she said. "My friends and family have sent me the sweetest notes."

