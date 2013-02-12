Julianne Hough Designs Shoes for Sole Society: See (and Shop) Them Now!

We always thought of Julianne Hough as a triple threat—dancer, singer, actor—but the 24-year-old has more talents in her arsenal. The multi-hyphenate added designer to her superstar resume, teaming up with Sole Society to release a capsule collection of fun, go-anywhere shoes that just went on sale this week. "I’ve always wanted to create and make things," she told InStyle.com of her design process. "I picked exact embellishments, buckles, and fabrics. It was really hands-on!" She created five styles—a peep-toe bootie (Angela), a T-strap flat (Addy), an ankle strap sandal (Gianna), bow flat (Maddi), and zipper sandal (Makenna), all named after her pals. "I think you will feel sassy and fun when you put the shoes on," she added. "Fashion is supposed to bring out your personality and shoes are the best way to do that." Click through the gallery to see all of the styles and colors, and shop them starting at $49.95 on solesociety.com and nordstrom.com. And stay tuned for more! She's releasing additional styles over the next few months.