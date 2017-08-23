Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich Make Their First Public Appearance Post-Wedding

It's safe to say that married life definitely looks good on Julianne Hough.

While making her first public post-wedding appearance with husband, Brooks Laich, on Tuesday, the star dancer gushed about life after tying the knot, which she admitted makes her feel "more whole."

The Dancing with the Stars judge—who wore a brown Jenny Packham number dotted in white appliques that paired well with a "Universal Love" clutch, Neil Lane jewels, and sleek Stuart Weitzman sandals—revealed to People that her favorite part of married life is actually quite simple.

"Just being able to call him husband is so fun," she admitted. "It was actually when we got our marriage certificate. It was like 'How are you doing, husband?' It was fun."

"It definitely feels different being married," she said of life with Laich, who looked dapper for the couple's outing in light khakis and a short-sleeve white dress shirt. "People have always said that and I didn't understand it but now I feel more whole."

Sounds like these lovebirds won't be leaving their newlywed bliss anytime soon!