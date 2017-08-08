Newlyweds Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich Pack on the PDA at a Friend's Birthday Party

Newlywed bliss sure looks good on Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich.

The lovebirds proved that married life definitely agrees with them, as they were simply unable to keep their hands off each other while at a friend's birthday party in Big Bear Lake, California.

The flirty couple, who tied the knot in early July, were on the same team during the outdoor extravaganza and participated in some friendly competition while vying for the top spot in a water ballon fight, game of corn hole, and an egg relay race.

GAC / MEGA

The athletic pair were well matched—after all, Hough's a Dancing with the Stars alum, while Laich boasts a career as a Canadian hockey star—and they couldn't resist looking completely smitten with each other during the fun-filled two-day retreat.

GAC / MEGA

Photos show the dancer, who got her game face on in an ab-baring blue sports bra, white shorts, and some warrior face paint, hugging and leaping into the arms of her beau. Laich opted for a white tank top and twinned with Hough in a blue bandana and splatters of body art.

Looks like this too-cute couple won't be leaving the honeymoon phase anytime soon, and we don't blame them!