Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich’s Married Red Carpet Debut Was Photobombed by Derek Hough

Derek Hough was the quintessential big brother during Julianne Hough's red carpet debut with her new husband, Brooks Laich, at the Creative Arts Emmys in Los Angeles on Saturday. Ever the goofball, Derek couldn't resist photobombing the couple's first big public moment following their stunning Idaho nuptials in July, and the results are epic.

With Laich dressed in a classic black tux and Julianne sporting a strapless champagne gown, the newlyweds posed happily for the cameras ahead of the two-day event. Derek, who was nominated for Outstanding Choreography for Dancing with the Stars, let the duo get a few cute snaps in before he jumped in front of them with his mouth agape and flashing two thumbs up. Behind him, the couple couldn't help but laugh.

It's no secret that Derek, 32, approves highly of Laich. Shortly after the couple's wedding, he referred to the NHL star as a "great guy," who brings out the best in his sister.

"I said to him, 'I've known Julianne my entire life. I've seen every phase she's gone through.' I've seen all the different versions of herself trying to figure out who she is and by far this is the best version of her and it's because of him," Derek told E! News.

We don't know about you, but we're looking forward to more years of goofy photobombs from this adorable family.