Julianne Hough Is the Picture of Happiness on Her Honeymoon in Paradise with Brooks Laich

There's no denying it: Julianne Hough has that newlywed glow.

A week after she and her new husband, Brooks Laich, tied the knot in a stunning lakeside wedding in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, Hough and the NHL player have begun their romantic island honeymoon in paradise.

Lucky for us, both husband and wife haven't been shy about chronicling the trip on Instagram, beginning with a sweet airport 'gram from Laich that shows their hands clasped—new wedding bands front and center—and holding their passports. The 34-year-old Canadian hockey player simply captioned the snap, "#honeymoon."

#honeymoon 👰🤵

A short while later, Laich reappeared on Instagram with the cutest photo of Hough on the beach. The Dancing with the Stars judge appears in the pic, framed by Laich's wedding band, posing in the surf with a vintage teal bikini. "I see you Mrs Laich! #honeymoon" the proud husband wrote alongside the pic.

I see you Mrs Laich! #honeymoon

Hough also documented their arrival with an adorable snap of a straw hat-clad Laich making his way to the beach. A short while later he was posing by the sea.

And so it begins... 🏝 #honeymoon

Yeah, this is going to be fun.....#honeymoon 📸: @juleshough

The handsome couple were back at it on Monday morning, at least according to the series of smiling selfies Hough shared from brunch. Another shot showed the lovebirds relaxing in hammocks on the beach. "That view though......we might never leave #honeymoon," Laichs wrote alongside the candid snap. Though, we're not sure if he meant the idyllic view of the ocean or his wife's amazing six pack. Either way, we agree—both are incredible. 

Brunchin' with my huzzzbin' 😍 #honeymoon

That view though......we might never leave 🏝 #honeymoon

🏝

RELATED: Derek Hough Says Sister Julianne Is the Best Version of Herself with Husband Brooks Laich

Our hearts can't take it! Congrats again to the happy couple.

