Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich Celebrate Their Engagement with a Star-Studded Bash

Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich are continuing their engagement celebrations! After announcing that they're tying the knot last month, the adorable couple threw a party over Labor Day weekend to commemorate their new relationship status.

Laich shared a photo from the bash on Instagram and from the looks of the snap, it was a really good time. "Thank you to all you awesome folks who made last night a very special memory for @juleshough and I! You are all a little south of sanity and we love you for it!" he captioned the photo (below).

In the 'gram the Washington Capitals hockey player stitched together two shots taken in a photo booth. The top image is an adorable shot of Laich and Hough sharing a sweet moment, and the photo below shows Derek Hough, Aaron Paul, and few more guests making silly faces. If this is what the engagement party is like, we can't wait to see the wedding photos.

