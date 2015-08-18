Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich Are Engaged—See the Too-Cute Reveal Photo

Love is in the air! Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich are officially engaged. The dance star revealed that she was set to tie the knot by sharing an adorable Instagram photo and writing: "We are overwhelmed with joy and excitement to share with you our recent engagement! #fiancé #love." Her Washington Capitals hockey beau shared the exact same photo and caption on his own Instagram account.

The proposal took place in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, where the Dancing with the Stars judge's grandparents live. Hough, 27, and Laich, 32, were introduced by a mutual friend and have been dating since December 2013. Congrats to the happy couple—we can't wait for a close-up shot of that ring.

