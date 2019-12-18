Julianne Hough’s New Haircut Is Proof the Blunt Bob Will Still Be Trending in 2020  

Image zoom Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

With just a few weeks left in 2019, celebrities are getting ready to usher in the new year by flocking to the salon for a fresh haircut. Following Kaia Gerber's A-line pixie and Chrissy Teigen's '70s shag, Julianne Hough is the latest star to overhaul her current look.

Last week, Hough paid a visit to her go-to hairstylist Riawna Capri at Nine Zero One Salon in Los Angeles and came out with the ultimate '90s-inspired blunt bob. Capri revealed the star's new cut in an Instagram post.

"Julianne's bob is structured, blunt, and pretty much all one length hair," Capri said in an email. "It's '90s chic, giving us a little Claire Danes My So-Called Life/Wynona Rider in Reality Bites. Simple and chic, thick, blunt, classic bob, but the modern twist is the way you style it to not be super perfect and just have a little flare."

Prior to this cut, Hough has been wearing her hair in a shoulder-length lob. While she's previously done the bob before, it's never been quite this short.

Although she's been well-known for having buttery or platinum blonde hair, Hough has toned down her color. "Julianne is letting her natural roots grow out to try something different," shares Capri. "We’ve never done the blunt chic bob one length in over 10 years of working together! I love that we can continue to do something new even after all this time together."

While hair trends tend to come and go with each season, the blunt bob has remained one of the most popular haircuts throughout 2019. What makes the cut so appealing is its versatility. It works well across a number of hair types, face shapes, and can be styled in a handful of ways.

And if Hough's blunt bob is any indication, the cut will still be going strong well into 2020.