You’ll Never Believe How Long It Took Julianne Hough to Go Back to Blonde

Going from red to bright blonde requires a colorist you trust, and apparently the ability to sit still in a salon chair for seven hours. That's exactly how long it took Julianne Hough to return to her signature hair color after a five-month affair as a redhead, so it's a good thing she's basically best friends with the woman responsible for her new shade.

Celebrity hairstylist Riawna Capri posted a series of pictures of Hough with her new look, and explained in her caption that this hair color change was truly an all-day event.

"When you do a color correction like this, focus on your client, book out the day for her. When you have time on your side, everything else is a breeze. 7 hours of great conversation and lots of laughs, Kinda makes me want to do color corrections more!!! (SIKE!)" she wrote.

It's incredibly subtle, but this blonde shade is actually a little different than the one she had before. But hey, if you're a Hough stan, maybe you noticed. Capri called the sunny and light color "honeysuckle blonde." To remove the red from the hair, Hough said she used the help of Joico's Color Eraser, which removes semi-permanent hair color while protecting and conditioning the hair.

So if you're planning on going blonde from red, be sure to block out at least seven hours in your schedule. Actually, make that eight. One hour for post-hair-dye pics is pretty essential.