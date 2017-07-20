Julianne Hough Wears Just Her "Birthday Suit" to Ring in 29 Years

It’s hard to Instagram stalk Julianne Hough these days and not feel a wave of intense jealousy course through your soul (just me?). The actress and dancer recently married Canadian hockey player Brooks Laich and the pair has been actively living the ultimate fairy tale ever since.

Currently on a tropical honeymoon in the Seychelles, the newlyweds have done nothing to quell our dire case of FOMO—both husband and wife have been posting up a storm of picture perfect memories from their island getaway since Saturday.

This is literally a calendar waiting to happen:

I see you Mrs Laich! #honeymoon A post shared by Brooks Laich (@brookslaich) on Jul 16, 2017 at 8:23am PDT

🕊🕊 #honeymoon A post shared by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on Jul 19, 2017 at 8:07am PDT

Everything's better with you! 🙌🏼 #honeymoon A post shared by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on Jul 18, 2017 at 8:10am PDT

To make matters even dreamier, today happens to be Hough’s birthday! The Dancing with the Stars veteran clearly has a lot to celebrate, but she decided to ring in 29 with a racy photo that addresses both milestones.

“Birthday Girl in my Birthday Suit! #honeymoon #followmebabe,” Hough captioned a sultry topless photo that shows off both her lean physique and her dazzling engagement ring, Laich’s hand just visible as he grasps his wife’s blinged-out fingers from outside the frame.

Birthday Girl in my Birthday Suit! 👙 #honeymoon #followmebabe A post shared by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on Jul 20, 2017 at 4:25am PDT

RELATED: Julianne Hough Is the Picture of Happiness on Her Honeymoon in Paradise with Brooks Laich

Damn, girl—that’s one *cheeky* move!