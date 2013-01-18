Julianne Hough and Josh Duhamel Discuss Safe Haven, Plus More Parties!

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Meghan Blalock
Jan 18, 2013 @ 12:15 pm

It was all smiles for Julianne Hough and Josh Duhamel, who were on-hand at "A Night with Nicholas Sparks's Safe Haven" in Burbank, California. The unique event had actors like Hough and Duhamel—who star in the film version of The Notebook author's novel, which tells the story of a woman on the run from her past who meets the man of her dreams—hold a panel on the film and show unseen behind-the-scenes footage from the set. The movie opens on Valentine's Day.

MORE:Julianne's Two Globes Gowns• Try Julianne Hough's Hair!Hough for Stuart Weitzman

