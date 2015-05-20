Julianna Margulies Is Publishing a Children's Book

This post originally appeared on Entertainment Weekly. For more stories like this, visit ew.com.

Julianna Margulies will publish a picture book with Random House Children's Books in May 2016. Titled Three Magic Balloons, the story is based on one that the actress's father, Paul Margulies, wrote for his three daughters.

The book follows three sisters who take weekly trips to the zoo with their father. Because the girls are so kind to the animals, a vendor gives them balloons that carry them off to magical adventures at night. Margulies and her sisters found the manuscript after their father's death in October. An advertising executive by day, Paul Margulies also wrote plays, essays, and childrens' stories.

"My father had published two children's books, Gold Steps, Stone Steps and What Julianna Could See," said Margulies. "As children, my sisters and I loved all his stories, and there were many. We collectively decided that Three Magic Balloons was worth sending out to publishers—if we could find the right illustrator." They found that perfect illustrator in Grant Shaffer, whose work has been published in the New Yorker, the New York Times, and Interview, among other outlets.

"My father always used to say to us, 'Magic is everywhere, you just need to know where to look!'" Margulies said. "We think children will feel the same way after reading Three Magic Balloons."

