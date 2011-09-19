Julianna Margulies' Emmys Gown: More Details!

The Good Wife star Julianna Margulies took home the Emmy for Best Dramatic Actress, and she’s thrilled that she wore Armani Privé for her big on-stage moment. “In all honesty, I've never worn Armani Privé,” she told InStyle at the Governors Ball after-party. “I was in a bit of a bind, and I needed to find a dress fast.” It’s true—she found her dress less than 24 hours before the broadcast. “My stylist Christina Ehrlich helped me. I looked at it on the hanger and said, ‘I don't think so.’ She said, ‘Trust me.’ And then she put it on me, zipped it up, and I said, 'Oh my God. I love this dress.’” But is it comfortable? “Yes,” she explained. “It’s a little difficult to go to the loo. And to walk up stairs. But I don't care!” Did you like her gown? Let us know in the comments!

Plus, see what everyone else wore to the 2011 Emmys in the gallery.

— Sharon Clott, reporting by Scott Huver