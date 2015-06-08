Happy 49th Birthday Julianna Margulies! Hear All About Her New Children's Book

Emmy winner Julianna Margulies just seems to keep getting better with age! The actress, who turns 49 today, also appears on one of the best shows on television, The Good Wife, where her character, attorney Alicia Florrick, is one of the most complicated as well as well-dressed women on television.

Of course, we also loved watching her on '90s must-see medical drama ER where her nurse Carol Hathaway stole the heart of bad boy doctor Doug Ross (after many seasons), played by none other than George Clooney.

Off the screen, the mother of 6-year-old son Kieran with husband Keith Lieberthal is starting a new chapter in her life, literally. Last month, actress announced she is writing a children's picture book for Random House to come out in May of next year. Currently titled Three Magic Balloons, it will be based on a story her father, Paul Margulies, wrote for his three daughters.

"My father always used to say to us, 'Magic is everywhere, you just need to know where to look!" Margulies said. "We think children will feel the same way after reading Three Magic Balloons."

