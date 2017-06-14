Julia Stiles Unveils Her Barely There Baby Bump on the Red Carpet

Julia Stiles's baby bump is busy making the press rounds!

Just days after confirming that she is expecting her first child with fiancé, Preston J. Cook, the beloved 10 Things I Hate About You alum showed off her expectant figure, as she made a radiant red carpet debut with her growing baby bump in tow on Tuesday evening.

Stepping out at the Halcyon Gallery in London to promote the launch of her new TV drama, Riviera, the actress lovingly cradled her growing belly, which she swathed in a printed long-sleeve maxidress that featured a plunging neckline and feminine empire waist. Delicate gold earrings and simple black sandals provided the perfect finishing touches to her stylish yet comfortable maternity getup.

The mom-to-be kept the focus on her new pregnancy glow and swept her blonde locks up into a chic top knot. To glam up her minimalist makeup, Stiles swiped on some eyeshadow for a classic smoky eye.

Looks like pregnancy definitely agrees with this stunning star!