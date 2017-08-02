Julia Stiles Displays Her Baby Bump in a Classic Mirror Selfie on Instagram

Since Julia Stiles announced the pregnancy of her and fiancé, Preston J. Cook's, first child back in June, the actress has not been shy about showing off her burgeoning belly.

While making the press rounds for her new series, Riviera, the mom-to-be debuted her expectant figure in a crop of breezy maxidresses that skimmed her stomach, but Stiles made sure to give us a peek by sweetly cradling the barely-there bump in a series of poses.

Now, nearly two months later, the star took to Instagram to show how much her belly has grown in such a short period of time. “Alright, I couldn’t resist,” Stiles captioned what appears to be an impromptu mirror selfie—a right of passage of sorts for soon-to-be moms. The actress dressed in a skintight black spandex number, and, obviously no cradling was needed.

Alright, I couldn't resist. A post shared by Stiley Jay (@missjuliastiles) on Aug 1, 2017 at 6:15pm PDT

She already has the mommy beauty look on lock, as the 36-year-old went makeup-free and let her blonde tresses, styled in undone waves, fall loosely around her shoulders to one side. Her wedding ring was the only accessory in sight.

Keep the photos coming, Julia!