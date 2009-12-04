Julia Roberts Signs with Lancome

Who is Lancome's next pretty woman? Julia Roberts, herself! The actress has been tapped by the beauty brand to be its "global ambassadress," although her exact duties won't be revealed until early next year. "Her exceptional talent, her radiance and her strong commitments perfectly echo Lancome's values," President Youcef Nabi told WWD. Roberts will join the ranks of other big screen names involved in current beauty campaigns: Cate Blanchett for SK-II, Halle Berry for Revlon and Demi Moore for Helena Rubinstein.

Enid Portuguez

