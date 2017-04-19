Julia Roberts Named People's 2017 World's Most Beautiful Woman

When you hear the name Julia Roberts, thinking Pretty Woman is appropriate in more ways than one. The Oscar winner has been named People's World's Most Beautiful Woman for 2017 and it's an honor she has earned for a record fifth time.

Now 49, Roberts's first title came when she was 23 in 1991—just a year after she had starred alongside Richard Gere in the breakaway hit Pretty Woman. However, the actress anticipates more greatness ahead: “I think I’m currently peaking,” she tells People in the cover story.

In the issue—which hits newsstands Friday—Roberts discusses everything from life at home with her three children (12-year-old twins Hazel and Phinnaeus and Henry, 9) and her marriage to cinematographer Danny Moder to where she sees herself when she's 75 years old. "I mean every day my husband walks in the door it's like a recurring dream. I'm like, 'Ah, he’s back!'" she says of seeing her husband of 14 years.

