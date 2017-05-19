Julia Roberts Has the Best Parenting Advice for George and Amal Clooney

From one parent of twins to another, Julia Roberts has some sage wisdom for her best bud George Clooney and his pregnant wife, Amal. The actress appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and gave her best advice for the parents-to-be.

“It’s going to be so fun. They are a great couple, and I think they don’t need advice from me or anybody else because, also, you know, nobody’s there with you at 3 o’clock in the morning when you’re just going, ‘What do I do? Where did they come from, and when are they going?’” Roberts joked.

“You just sort of get through it, and you figure it out, and everybody does, and it’s a trial and error and a whole lot of tears, and it’s amazing. I have three incredible kids, and to think about when they were teeny tiny, and, you know, it goes so fast,” she added. But while 12-year-old Hazel and Phinn are technically twins, Roberts said they’re actually so different.

“I never call them twins. It’s so funny, they seem like stranger-kids saying ‘the twins,’” she joked. “I don’t think of them as similar at all. Kind of the same height, and a very close birthday.”

So what beauty wisdom is she passing on to her kids, Hazel and Phinn, as well as 10-year-old Henry? “I would say, it’s being around nice people that make you feel good about what you’re trying to accomplish in the day. I have really incredible reinforcement from my family, and my kids are very loving. I think they get that from their dad, to speak their love out loud. I think that’s really important to be out loud and kind as much as you can and I think that’s what makes people seem attractive or beautiful or whatever word you want to use.”

RELATED: See the 10 Greatest Moments in Julia Roberts's On-Screen Hair History

Watch more from her sweet interview in the videos above.