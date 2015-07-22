Go Inside Julia Roberts's Newly Listed N.Y.C. Penthouse

Dave Benett/Getty Images
Alexis Bennett
Jul 22, 2015 @ 10:00 am

If you've been looking to upgrade your home—and have $4.5 million to spare—then Julia Roberts's stunning New York City penthouse could be for you. According to Zillow, the actress has put the space up for sale—and we're taking a peek inside. The three-bedroom dwelling has more than enough room for anyone's needs and even boasts a library and cozy fireplace. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances and a black and white striped tile floor. But what makes the dreamy place really worth the splurge? The amazing views from its various terraces. Take a look at the luxurious Greenwich Village apartment in the images below.

Stribling & Associates
Stribling & Associates
Stribling & Associates
Stribling & Associates
Stribling & Associates

