Julia Roberts and Michelle Obama Teamed up for the Best Reason

The former first lady and one very pretty woman are joining forces for good. USA Today reports that Michelle Obama and Julia Roberts will be heading to Malaysia to attend the Leaders: Asia-Pacific program with the Obama Foundation. The two leading ladies will join 200 leaders from 33 countries and territories from around Asia and other Pacific Rim areas for leadership training, skill-building workshops, and more activities meant to promote empowerment and engagement.

"In Malaysia, Mrs. Obama and Ms. Roberts will share reflections about their trip to Vietnam, as well as lessons from their own leadership journeys and their path-breaking careers," the Obama Foundation website explains.

The summit will take place in Kuala Lumpur from December 10-14. Obama and Roberts will make a quick detour to Vietnam to stop by the Obama Foundation's Girls Opportunity Alliance, which works with education organizations aimed at furthering education for girls. Most of the Malaysian summit will be closed to the public, but a few of the events will be streamed online at obama.org, including a panel featuring Obama and Roberts on December 11 at 10 p.m. EST.

The two have worked together before. This past January, Roberts teamed up with the Obama Foundation for a video to promote Global Girls Alliance. She joined a slew of other celebrities, including Meryl Streep, David Beckham, Anne Hathaway, Natalie Portman, and John Legend to promote education fo girls all over the world.